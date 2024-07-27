Netflix’s Co-Founder Donates $7M To Kamala Harris’ Campaign

The rush of support for Kamala Harris’ campaign continues. One of the most recent donations comes from Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings. Hastings donated $7 million Harris’ campaign.

It has been a little under a week since President Joe Biden announced that he was stepping out of the upcoming November election and the support for his Madame Vice President, as she looks ahead to joining the race to the presidency, continue to roll in.

Hastings, who is also Netflix’s executive chairman, previously expressed concern about the Democratic Party following the first presidential debate in June. “After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” said Hastings at the time. He was also among the notable Hollywood big names calling for Biden to depart from the 2024 Presidential Election.

“Congrats to Kamala Harris – now it’s time to win,” said Hastings in a post on X on July 22.

Support for Harris’ campaign continues to roll in from all fronts. From Beyoncé to former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, people continue to chime in to endorse her as she looks ahead to becoming the Democratic nominee for the November election.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” former President Obama told Harris in a phone call posted in an online video on Friday (July 26) by her campaign.

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama.



Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

“I am proud of you,” former First Lady Michelle Obama added. “This is going to be historic.”

It is also important to note that in less than 24 hours of Biden’s exit from the race, Harris’ nascent campaign fundraised a record-breaking $81 million. Earlier this week, the Washington Post revealed that Harris smashed more records with a whopping $250 million raised for her campaign in just two days.

As the nation’s first Black woman and Asian American vice president, Harris would make history yet again if she were to be elected into office in the upcoming November election.

The official nominee will be announced during the Democratic National Convention, set to take place in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

