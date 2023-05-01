"Queen Charlotte" Star Shares Response To Feeling Seen By Hairstylists

Golda Rosheuvel’s portrayal of Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s record-breaking series, Bridgerton has made her one of the most sought-after talents in the industry. However, other networks will have to wait in line as Rosheuvel is taking her beloved Charlotte into new waters by way of a prequel spin-off chronicling the life of the royal monarch.

And it seems her experience has been gratifying for more reasons than one.

At the Los Angeles premiere for the highly-anticipated Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series, Rosheuvel spoke candidly about her experience with the hair team responsible for her character’s show-stopping coif.

“It’s extraordinary on one hand and very heavy on the other,” she said. “I remember my initial chats with hair and makeup and being really, really shocked, actually, that they wanted to just tease my own hair out and have that as kind of the front line of the wig.”

The British-born actress said the experience was new for her.

“Those words and that kind of discussion of showing my own natural hair within a character’s look had never ever been discussed with me,” she said.

“So, I got so emotional, and I cried because it was such a moment of I’m being seen not only as an actress, as a person of color. But this character is being seen through these ideas, hair and makeup and costume and how the show looks.”

This isn’t the first time an actress has been emotionally moved due to her experience on set working with a team that was well-versed in dealing with Black hair and skin needs.

During a magazine cover shoot, Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham expressed her gratitude alongside teary photos of her embracing her Black hair and makeup team.

The actress told VOGUE that her journey to embracing her hair goes beyond the judgment the industry has against hair like hers. “Afro hair is not something that Hollywood has ever necessarily embraced,” Graham shared.

It’s long been discussed that many actresses have chosen to lean on wigs and extensions to protect their natural tresses from over-styling and inexperience. As more varied portrayals of Black women continue to permeate TV and film, one can only hope that the demographic of the teams behind the scenes will also change.

RELATED CONTENT: Netflix’s ’Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Brings the Bounce With Big Freedia in New Orleans For Xavier University’s Spring Waltz