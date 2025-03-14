Career by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Struggling To Get Hired? This Proven Job Search Plan Will Change Everything! Networking could lead to increased online and in person visibility







Written by Joyel Crawford

Hey Fairygodmentor,

I’ve applied to countless jobs but keep hitting a wall. How do I stay motivated and stand out in a competitive job market?

– Job Search Fatigue

Dear Job Search Fatigue,

First things first, you are not the problem! There are countless reasons why your applications may not be sticking, or you’re not getting callbacks. While it’s great to be accountable for the effort you put into applying, you can’t take responsibility for hiring decisions behind the scenes.

It took me 2.5 years to get a callback, and I worked in HR for two decades!

As always, I keep it real with my readers; today is no different. Here’s the deal—you’re going to have to (wait for it…) network.

Yes, a well-crafted resume is important, but the real game-changer is connecting with actual human beings. Networking could lead to increased onliincreasevisibility, open you up to new roles or opportunities, expand your circle of influence, and may even be the first step in gaining a mentor or sponsor. Networking gives you a competitive edge because it’s all about building relationships with the intention of collaboration and support. If your energy isn’t in the right place, the connections you make won’t be either.

Here’s a stat for you: 80% of jobs are filled through networking. So, if you’re serious about landing a job, it’s time to put yourself out there.

I’ve created an action plan to supercharge your job search.

YOUR JOB SEARCH ACTION PLAN

1. Go Job Window Shopping

You don’t have to apply for everything you see, but if a job excites you, go for it! Caution: Limit job searching to one hour a day to prevent burnout. Your energy is your most valuable resource, so protect it.

When reviewing jobs, shift your mindset from “Can I do this?” to “When have I done this?” Ensure your resume and cover letter answer that question, aligning with roles that best match your experience. Pro Tip: DO NOT LIE on your resume! No good ever comes from building any relationship on dishonesty.

2. Leverage LinkedIn Daily

• Job searching

• Reading and engaging with posts

• Following companies and industry leaders

• Reaching out to recruiters

• Joining relevant LinkedIn groups

Visibility is everything. Show up, engage, and make yourself virtually visible.

3. Virtual Networking Tips

• Connect with recruiters and stay in touch

• Ask connections for recommendations and endorsements

• Join professional groups and attend virtual events (try Meetup.com)

• Reach out to former colleagues from school or past jobs

• Engage on social media—commenting on industry leaders’ posts can open doors!

Most importantly, follow up consistently. A single message won’t cut it—relationships grow with ongoing interaction.

4. In-Person Networking: The Clock Strategy

If networking events make you want to crawl under a rock, try my Clock Strategy Approach to ease into it:

• Imagine the room as a giant clock. Where you’re standing is 6 o’clock. The group of people directly in front of you is at 12 o’clock. To your right? 3 o’clock. To your left? 9 o’clock.

• Focus on one group at a time instead of overwhelming yourself.

• Aim to talk to at least one person per “hour” group.

• Break the ice with: “Hi, my coach gave me this silly homework assignment to meet at least three people at this event. Can you be one of my three?”

At the very least, this will lighten the mood and start conversations in a room full of people who also would rather be anywhere else.

Check out Network After Work for event opportunities near you.

5. Boost Your LinkedIn Profile

• Reach out to at least one person a week for a skills endorsement or recommendation.

• Engage by commenting on posts from people you admire.

• True story: I landed a gig simply by commenting on a post! A client liked my insight and reached out to offer me a contract. Visibility works.

6. Create a Job Search Schedule

Time and energy management are key. Dedicate different days to different tasks. For example:

• Sunday – Job searching

• Monday – Resume & cover letter updates

• Tuesday – Networking

• Wednesday – Skills building & learning

This prevents you from being overwhelmed and helps you stay focused and productive rather than trying to boil the ocean all at once.

Cut yourself some slack, Job Search Fatigue. You will find the right job at the right time. Keep showing up for yourself.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirsten White Photography)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!