‘Never Apart’: Black Florida Couple With 94 Descendants to Celebrate 75 Years of Marriage

Timeless love is in the air!

According to News Channel 8 (WFLA), 101-year-old Nate and 94-year-old Virginia Crawford of Florida will celebrate 75 years of marriage on Sept. 16. The longtime sweethearts will mark the momentous anniversary with a private dinner of 60 guests in the Tampa Bay area of Pasco County.

One of the couple’s grandchildren, Anitra Merricks, told the news outlet that her grandparents are blessed with 94 descendants: five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She said she’s thankful for the bond they all share and credits their strong foundation to her grandparents.

Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants https://t.co/FDzZc9m1iw pic.twitter.com/rSdS6qMMuP — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 5, 2022

“We have a huge family and [we are] so grateful for the foundation our family was built upon,” Merrick said in an email sent to WFLA.

Mr. and Mrs. Crawford recognized the key to their lasting marriage—and that is—“love, trusting one another and having faith in God.” They advised to “put God first and everything else will fall in place.”

Merricks said she and the entire family are all inspired by the elder’s union, adding that the happy couple is inseparable.

“If you see one, you see the other. Always together and never apart.” Merricks said.

“We all admire their love for each other and appreciate the foundation they built our family on (God, love, faith and family).”

Per News Onyx, Facebook and Twitter communities have shown an outpouring of love and support to commemorate the couple’s milestone.

“Wishing many more wonderful years of happiness together … Thank you for being an inspiration for many to live by … enjoy your special day …” one user wrote.

“Keep on Loving each other. God Bless You. So Sweet,” another chimed in.

“What an accomplishment!! You set the bar for the rest of us,” a third user commented.

“They are beautiful, it looks like their wedding day not an anniversary,” someone else wrote.

We wish the Crawfords many more anniversaries to come!