News by Kandiss Edwards The King Center Partners With ATL Megachurch To Support Those In Need, Other Orgs—Not So Much Living Faith Christian Center in Louisiana is under fire for allegedly being unconcerned with the needs of God's children.







The King Center and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a food distribution event to help feed Metro Atlanta families, a starkly different response from some other churches and organizations that have witnessed the economic downturn and government shutdown affect millions of citizens, leaving them without SNAP benefits.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 15, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The King Center on Auburn Avenue. Fresh produce and essential groceries will be handed out while supplies last. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, said the initiative reflects an urgent need for collective service. The charity is timely, as many Americans are feeling the strain of inflation and suffering from decreased food benefits during the government shutdown.

“When we come together in love and service, we embody the very spirit of the Beloved Community,” King said in a statement. She added, “This partnership is not just about food, it’s about hope, dignity, and the power of unity to transform lives.”

According to the release, King and Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant will be present from 11 a.m. to noon to speak with attendees and give remarks beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mike Lewis Productions LLC is also noted as an in-kind contributor.

For more information or to learn how to participate, visit www.thekingcenter.org or follow the organization on social media.

As the holiday season approaches, organizers say the goal is simple: bring relief, dignity, and encouragement to Atlanta families facing rising need. Or, as King framed it, to “nourish both body and spirit” through shared service.

Both King and Bryant are stepping up as leaders and servants during the holiday season to lead and serve God’s children. Conversely, other faith-based organizations are being called out for their dismissal of those in need.

A social experiment conducted by TikTok user @Nikalie, real name Nikalie Monroe, went viral, leading to claims of witchcraft by some “houses of the Lord.”

After Monroe called the Living Faith Christian Center asking for help for a hungry infant and was denied, Bishop Raymond W. Johnson took to the pulpit to denounce her actions as witchcraft. Instead of acknowledging what some may consider “the church’s unChristlike response,” Johnson stated he refused to apologize to “the devil.”

“The person who goes around calling churches and putting the voice of a baby crying in the background. And I say, really the person is low. So, you know, like I teach these men over here, folk want to apologize. I don’t apologize to the devil. Sometimes Christians get so weak, you forgot we supposed to rebuke evil. So if you could pretend to have a crying baby to try to call churches to trick people into things.”

Detractors say that Johnson mischaracterized the experiment’s intent and presented it to his congregation as a grifting scheme. Though Monroe asserted a need that did not exist, at no point did she accept any help offered by institutions. After being offered assistance by a handful of faith-based institutions, she quickly revealed the experiment’s premise.

Johnson maintains that Monroe’s “dirty deed” comes directly from the “spirit of a witch.” The harsh remarks and criticism continued, calling Christians “weak” for engaging with those who may or may not need assistance. Instead of instituting corrective action for his “ministry,” Johnson opted to refer those in need to Louisiana’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

Critics are calling out churches like Living Faith Christian Center, which continue to collect tithes, offerings, and donations for new construction. Organizations like The King Center and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church continue to give back to the community through year-round food box distributions.

