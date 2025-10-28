News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant Declines Donations, Urges Congregation To Aid Those Facing SNAP Cuts Pastor Jamal Bryant declined donations for New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, urging the congregation to support those at risk of losing SNAP benefits instead.







Pastor Jamal Bryant, who was an attendee at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s XCEL Summit For Men Oct. 15-17, is asking his congregation to pause church donations and instead support members at risk of losing their SNAP benefits.

Bryant’s Oct. 26 sermon at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was meant to be a $1 million fundraising day for the Stonecrest congregation, 11 Alive reports. Instead, he urged attendees not to donate to the church and to support members who could lose SNAP benefits if a federal government shutdown extends past Nov. 1.

“I didn’t feel like it would be right to ask people to march down with $5,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $1,000 when people don’t know how they gonna pay their rent,” Bryant said in a clip shared online.

Bryant, known for leading boycotts against Target over its rollback of DEI initiatives, highlighted some of the challenges the Black community could face under a second Trump administration.

“Since March, 300,000 Black women have lost their jobs. Knowing that this is the highest unemployment rate for Black people in over 15 years,” Bryant said.

“Knowing that government workers and government contractors have been furloughed and have not received a check, even while Senators and Congress people are receiving theirs. Knowing that 43 million people are not receiving food benefits. The Holy Spirit arrested me in prayer.”

Citing the “higher responsibility” of the church during critical times, Bryant recognized those facing hardship and urged his congregation to offer support.

“The congregation is supposed to be sensitive to the needs of the community, knowing that people are literally just trying to keep their head above water,” he added. “We’re opening up our arms and opening up our hearts at the same time.”

Sharing the moment on Instagram, New Birth provided resources for those at risk of losing SNAP benefits—used by 40 million Americans, including children, families, and seniors—if the shutdown continues. Viewers of the clip expressed support and shared personal stories of how the ongoing government shutdown is impacting their families.

“This is the spirit of NewBirth!! We’ve always been a church that cares for the people,” one member wrote.

“My son works for the government and he is not getting paid as well and he has two twin boys that are three years old. We are struggling so bad,” another user shared. “Continue to keep us uplifted in your prayers. We really need it.”

