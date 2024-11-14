Arts and Culture by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Shirley Neal To Release New Book ‘Afrocentric Style: A Celebration Of Blackness & Identity in Pop Culture’ Afrocentric Style: A Celebration of Blackness & Identity in Pop Culture by author, screenwriter, and TV/Film Producer Shirley Neal links the vibrancy of Black identity and expression with mainstream popular culture







Filled with more than 200 color and black-and-white photos, Afrocentric Style: A Celebration of Blackness & Identity in Pop Culture by author, screenwriter, and TV/film producer Shirley Neal links the vibrancy of Black identity and expression with mainstream popular culture from the past to the present. The book highlights the top memes, movements, and milestone moments permeating today’s social media, showcasing the indelible influence of Black artistry and celebrity on global pop culture.

From Beyoncé to the Black Panthers, Serena Williams to Kamala Harris, AfroCentric Style explores how dozens of icons and events have revived Black identity, culture, and history on a profound level. It asserts that the current impact of Blackness in pop culture is unrivaled, with African-themed searches growing exponentially, indicating a surging interest in Black pop culture across all generations.

AfroCentric Style, beautifully designed and thoughtfully written, interweaves commentary and archival photographs, offering a fresh take on contemporary Afrocentric stories and their historical roots. The book is not just a stunning anthology, but also an educational tool that celebrates and enhances readers’ understanding of Black culture’s powerful influence on mainstream pop culture and America’s increasingly diverse society.

AfroCentric Style‘s Major Focus Points:

Blackness in Mainstream Pop Culture

• How pop culture is used as a conduit to help all cultures and demographics better understand Black History and Black culture, particularly in the areas of Fashion, Hair, and Beauty.

• How can Black pop culture be used beyond entertainment to make people think?

Fashion

• The influence of Black culture on global fashion trends — from hip hop to high fashion to dashikis, dandies, hoodies, and all the trends in between.

• Activism fashion — when fashion is used to make statements to create Black awareness or as a form of protest.

Black Identity

• How Black identity through pop culture can improve self-esteem and mental health.

• How pop culture provides Black youth with various role models and narratives, helping them explore and develop their identities.

• The trend of Black Americans tracing lineages to Africa (Neal is an Advisory Board Member of AfricanAncestry.com)

Black History

• The impact of Black history on mainstream pop culture.

• How, through pop culture, we can learn about unsung Black trailblazers like cowboys, inventors, literary greats, musicians, and even beauty queens.

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com

RELATED CONTENT: WATCH: Arise Designers Tell How to Make It in Tough Business of Fashion