New COVID Variant Reaches The U.S. Amid CDC's Nixed Vaccine Recommendations The rise of a new COVID variant puts more eyes on the contradicting vaccine recommendations from RFK Jr. and the CDC.







The new NB.1.8.1 COVID variant has arrived in the U.S., responsible for 10% of global cases. Doctors are sounding the alarm as it brings a range of evolving symptoms amid the CDC’s drawback of COVID vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women.

First identified in China in January, the Independent reports that the NB.1.8.1 variant has since spread to the U.S., Northern Ireland, Wales, and several other countries. While no severe new symptoms have been confirmed, experts say the variant appears to infect cells more efficiently and may cause gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, constipation, and nausea.

So far, just 20 NB.1.8.1 cases have been detected in the U.S., a number below the threshold required for the variant to be listed on the CDC’s official COVID dashboard. The World Health Organization is now monitoring the NB.1.8.1 variant as cases continue to rise in multiple regions around the globe.

Doctors are raising concerns as the variant’s spread fuels renewed calls for vaccination, directly contradicting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy’s proposal to end federal COVID vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women. The move, made last week, reportedly caught CDC officials off guard, as they first learned about the directive through social media.

“I think parents and clinicians are confused because there’s contradicting guidelines,” Dr. Kavita Patel told NBC News. “I do think that the bottom line is you need to have a conversation with a health professional.”

Patel continued: ”If you are a healthy pregnant woman, and I would highly encourage the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists study that recommends all pregnant women get the COVID vaccine.”

The doctor and NBC medical contributor also spoke to parents, highlighting the American Academy of Pediatrics vaccine recommendations contradicting RFK Jr.’s recent announcement.

“If you’re a parent of a healthy child under 18, you’re also going to need to have a conversation,” Patel said. “But again, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends that children, healthy children, including young ones at risk of hospitalization if they get sick, that they get the COVID shot.”

Following RFK Jr.’s announcement, the CDC issued a quiet counterpoint days later by updating its guidance. The agency maintained that healthy children over six months old could still receive COVID vaccines, but introduced a new caveat, recommending families consult with their healthcare providers first.