New Edition Considering Las Vegas Residency To ‘Give Our Fans Something Special’

New Edition’s nationwide tour has the legendary R&B group considering its odds with turning its live show into a Las Vegas residency.

Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill were guests on Sherri Sheperd‘s show on Tuesday where they were asked about the possibility of embarking on a Las Vegas residency.

“We’ve talked about it throughout the years and we’ve had offers to do it, Tresvant revealed.

But with a musical legacy dating back to the 1980s and generations of fans, New Edition wants to ensure their residency would be properly organized before signing on the dotted line.

“When we’ve always gone to the Last Vegas shows, they were big. The sets were big; they were elaborate,” Tresvant explained. “And it just seemed like there was a lot of time, effort, and money put behind whoever the artist was that was up there. So, they could really showcase themselves in a way that they can’t do it on the road. So, for New Edition, it’s the same thing.”

While offers have been made, New Edition hasn’t been presented with the right deal that would ensure the group can give their fans the show they deserve.

“Some of the offers just haven’t been at that level yet …where we are like, ‘Why can’t we do it like we’ve seen the other artists do it?’” Tresvant continued.

“So we’re waiting for it to come together and we can do it right and give our fans something special.”

“When you think about Vegas, we just want to be able to come and be able to give the best display of who we are,” Gill added.

The group is currently traveling nationwide as part of its “Legacy Tour” where fans can see the iconic six-member group dance and belt out the lyrics to classic hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now,,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” and the smooth sounds of “Can You Stand the Rain.”