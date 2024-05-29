by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Exposé Reveals Diddy Allegations Go Back To College Days Diddy's pattern of abusive allegedly dates back to his time at Howard University.









Rolling Stone just dropped their bombshell exposé on Sean “Diddy” Combs, detailing the media mogul’s “History of Violence” and the mounting allegations of abuse and sexual assault that go back to his college days at Howard University.

The investigation was triggered by an onslaught of lawsuits against the father of four, with claims of domestic violence, rape, and sex trafficking against the mogul.

However, under the guise of “Brother Love” lay a darker past. Diddy hinted at this ominous history pointedly while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. He even thanked the very woman, Cassie, whose lawsuit sparked a trend of others to step forward with their stories against the entertainer.

The news outlet’s deep dive shed light on the years of Diddy’s alleged terror, as detailed by his former friends, close associates, and ex-employees. Over 300 people were contacted, with 50 speaking to the publication about their experiences with the man previously known as Puff Daddy.

A few who came forward were his female classmates at Howard University. They said they noticed patterns of abusive behavior from the soon-to-be star as he rose to popularity on campus. Particularly, a former Howard student allegedly recalled Diddy attacking his girlfriend outside the all-freshman girl’s dorm, the Harriet Tubman Quadrangle.

“Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her,” the classmate heard others say throughout the dorm.

Another witness of the incident shared, “She was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, ‘Get off of her.’ We were screaming for her.”

However, the behavior was just the beginning of his allegedly volatile nature. This side of Diddy remained seemingly under wraps to the public yet continued to peek out as his career grew. Former employees at Bad Boy exposed his physical assault of a woman at their offices.

According to the piece, despite the erratic behavior, the Bad Boy only got worse. As his public image became more powerful, so did his ability to evade accountability for his actions. More women allegedly suffered through physical or sexual assaults, while his business partners and artists were left hung out to dry through mismanagement.

The downfall of Diddy, however, may finally be upon him. Following Cassie’s lead, more individuals feel empowered to speak out against the now-infamous A-lister. Diddy remains out of the limelight as his allegations press forward.