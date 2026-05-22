New Federal Aid Program Expands Pell Grants Beyond Traditional Degrees

The U.S. Department of Education is ramping up to launch a new federal aid program aimed at helping Americans enter high-demand careers. Labor shortages are affecting industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and skilled trades, and the goal of this round of Pell Grants is to aid these shortages.

Starting July 1, eligible students can use Workforce Pell Grants to enroll in short-term job training programs that take as little as eight weeks to complete. The Education Department says this initiative expands traditional Pell Grant funding to include training programs that lead directly to jobs.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated that this program aims to address growing workforce gaps while easing the financial strain of higher education.

“You can stack these credentials in electrical work, HVAC, carpentry – a lot of the skills and workforce that we need because we are desperately in need of this workforce development,” McMahon said to Fox Business.

Under the new rules, colleges and training providers must prove their programs lead to measurable earnings for graduates. Schools will also need to keep tuition and fees in line with what graduates are likely to earn, helping to avoid excessive student debt, according to the department.

The federal Pell Grant program has traditionally assisted low-income undergraduate students seeking standard college degrees. Workforce Pell represents one of the biggest expansions of the program in decades by allowing federal aid for shorter-term training aimed at immediate jobs.

This initiative comes as employers and policymakers continue to express concerns about labor shortages in technical and medical sectors. Recent discussions about federal student loan limits have also sparked wider conversations about how the country prepares workers for vital industries.

Federal officials believe the program could offer a quicker, cheaper path to stable careers for Americans who may not want or cannot afford a four-year degree. Workforce Pell regulations are set to be officially published in the Federal Register this week.

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