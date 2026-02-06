News by Kandiss Edwards New ‘Headquarters’ Social Media Platform Takes Over ‘Kamala HQ’ The updated headquarters branding signals an effort to reengage supporters after Harris's l2024 election loss.







Former vice president Kamala Harris has relaunched campaign accounts and introduced a new “Headquarters” rebrand aimed at engaging younger voters.

Harris’ former campaign staffers will helm the platform’s management. Formerly @KamalaHQ, the platform launched with 5.5 million followers on TikTok. The previous campaign accounts had been inactive since the conclusion of the 2024 presidential election. However, the move signifies a renewed effort by Harris to build political infrastructure and a base of support among younger voters. According to Harris, the space will be tailored to amplify the voices of America’s future leaders in all realms.

“I have good news. So, Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters and it’s where you can go online to get, basically, the latest of what’s going on and also to meet and revisit with some of our great, courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders young leaders. I’m really excited about it, so stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you.” she said.

The initial posts on Kamala HQ emphasized outreach to voters under 40 and showcased events and policy discussions tailored to that cohort. Each post spoke to immediate issues with witty and on-trend memes, videos, and even dance videos. The Gen Z team was able to captivate its audiences, posting multiple viral videos that were fun yet still contained substance.

Harris’ team also unveiled a refreshed campaign logo and branding ahead. The updated headquarters branding signals an effort to reengage supporters after Harris’ 2024 election loss.

Commenters appear pleased at the reemergence of Harris in the social media sphere. However, many are disappointed that the former presidential candidate did not announce a second run in 2028.

@Misha commented: “I thought you were coming to pick us up… we had our bags packed.”

@Ria asked: “so . . . you not coming home?”

Though, the disappointment is abundant there is still time. Thee 2026 midterm elections are less than a year away and will greatly impact the course of the country. Perhaps Harris will have more to say after.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Says Democrats Took Black Women For Granted Last Election