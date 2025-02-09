News by Mary Spiller Wendy Williams Said She’s ‘Not Cognitively Impaired’: Guardian Calls For New Medical Evaluation The request came after Wendy Williams recentlycalled into the Breakfast Club and complained about her conservatorship.







Wendy Williams and her niece, Alex Finnie, are requesting new medical testing for William’s capacity. Williams, who was previously diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023, recently called into the “Breakfast Club” and claimed that the current care she is receiving at the decision of her guardian is too intense and unnecessary.

This is the latest update in an ongoing legal battle between Williams’ appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey and A+E over the Lifetime documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?” In it, Morrissey alleged that the television personality was mentally incapable of consenting to be filmed.

However, the former talk show host, 60, called into the Breakfast Club on Feb. 6 and opened up to guest host Loren LoRosa and regular hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

Williams and Finnie insisted that her conservatorship was nothing but “emotional abuse” and that Williams is not “not cognitively impaired.”

Williams told the show, “I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their ’90s, their ’80s, and their ’70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Morrissey’s lawyers reportedly quickly sent out a letter to a New York judge, as Williams’ court-appointed guardian, calling for an updated round of testing to confirm Williams received the correct diagnosis.

As reported by USA Today, the letter states, “[Williams] has now repeatedly stated publicly that she disagrees with her diagnosis.” Morrissey countered that it is “not uncommon for patients with FTD who have impaired awareness even regarding their own impairments [and] believes that it would be prudent for [Williams] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field.”

The filing continues, “The issue of whether (Williams) has the capacity to assess what is in her own best interests deserves renewed careful consideration by qualified experts, and should not be left to careless speculation in tabloids, radio, or on the internet.”

Finnie backed up Williams’ claims, and stated that the conservatorship system is predatory — and that it has been abused by people to take advantage of the “wealthy and vulnerable.”

Finnie said, “Williams hasn’t had, from what I understand, a medical evaluation to see if her rights can be restored. And it seems as though that instead of this guardian, Sabrina [Morrissey], working with her, it seems like she’s made it difficult every which way for my aunt to be able to live any sort of healthy, independent life.”

Morrissey has since offered to pause the pursuit of legal action against the A&E Networks until the results of the new test are in.

The letter read, “To be clear, the whole point of the A&E matter is to benefit Williams and her estate. Morrissey brought the A&E matter for one reason: to recover substantial monetary damages for the benefit of Williams which could be used to help pay for Williams significant healthcare needs going forward.”

Through the lawsuit, both A&E Television Networks and Lifetime Entertainment Services have denied any wrongdoing against Williams.

They argued that Morrissey’s lawsuit was in retaliation since their docuseries showed that Williams “isolated her from her family, left her largely alone and unattended in her apartment, exacerbated her self-destructive behavior and mental decline, and failed to prevent Williams’ use and/or abuse of alcohol.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is used to describe a set of progressive brain diseases that attack the frontal and temporal lobes — affecting language, personality, and behavior.

