News by Kandiss Edwards Wendy Williams Has New Attorney To Battle Conservatorship Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, has hired an attorney to represent her aunt's interests.







Wendy Williams is not going down without a fight.

The daytime talk show host has fired the attorney representing her in her battle to end a conservatorship, TMZ reports.

The outlet cites an anonymous source close to Williams. Linda Redlisky is the court-appointed lawyer assigned to Williams’ case. According to reports, Williams requested that court-appointed attorney Linda Redlisky file paperwork to initiate the end of the conservatorship, but the attorney did not follow through.

Williams then hired a private attorney to move forward with her case. Although Williams claims she has no access to her money, her niece, Alex Finnie, has set up a GoFundMe to assist.

As of Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, fans have contributed nearly $45,000 of the $50,000 goal.

On Jan. 21, the GoFundMe account posted an update on Williams’ legal situation.

“We will be officially retaining the law firm of Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP (SSRGA) to represent Alex Finnie to petition the court to address all issues pertaining to Wendy Williams’ guardianship.”

Williams has been speaking out on her own behalf after her caregivers reported that she was “permanently incapacitated” due to a diagnosis of “frontotemporal dementia and aphasia,” and was unable to make decisions with a sound mind.

In an effort to quell rumors, Williams has done multiple public interviews. On Jan. 16, she spoke on the radio show The Breakfast Club to discuss her living conditions and what she believes is “emotional abuse.”

“My life is f—ked up,” she said. “I feel like I’m in prison. I’m definitely isolated. I keep the door closed, I watch TV, listen to the radio, and look out the window. I sit here as my life goes by.”

Williams, 60, pointed out that her condition seem inappropriate for someone of her age and abilities, as she is housed with people as old as 90.

Finnie believes Williams’ personality is being used against her to paint an unfair picture of her mental capacity.

“Anybody that knows my aunt knows she’s always had a unique personality,” Finnie said. “How she’s talking, that’s her. That’s who she is. Don’t try to twist how she is.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams Conservatorship Case Inspires NY Senator To Push For Guardianship Reform