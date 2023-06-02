New Milli Vanilli Documentary May ‘Pull Back The Curtain On Pop Music’

A documentary on the music duo Milli Vanilli is coming to Paramount+ and will address all of the “sensational headlines” that have plagued the group for decades.

Milli Vanilli is most famously known for being one of the only music acts who were forced to return their 1990 Grammy Award for Best New Artist after the secret got out on who was really singing their records, via AP News. The duo was performing at MTV Live in 1989 when their record skipped and revealed the duo had been lip-syncing their records the entire time.

Now, a new documentary premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival tells a more in-depth story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the German childhood friends who followed their dreams of becoming world-famous superstars, Deadline reports.

“For over 30 years, the story of Milli Vanilli – in particular Rob and Fab – has been reduced to sensational headlines,” director Luke Korem said. “With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music.”

“Featuring interviews with the real singers, record executives, the producer mastermind behind the deception and exclusive interviews with Rob and Fab, we unveil the truth of this complex, exciting and dramatic story. I’m thrilled that Paramount+ shares our vision and will bring this film to audiences around the world.”

Rob and Fab achieved global superstardom after their 1989 debut album that went six times platinum with their hit single “Girl You Know It’s True” selling over 30 million singles worldwide. Robert Pilatus passed away in Germany in 1998, but his groupmate Fab is happy to see their “true story” get shared with the world and give him the “peace” he’s sought for over 30 years.

“Finally – the true story of Milli Vanilli has been told,” Fabrice Morvan said.

“I’m thankful Luke Korem and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn’t leave any stone unturned. At last, I can close this chapter in peace… Get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”