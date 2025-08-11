News by Mary Spiller New Orleans Marks 65 Years Since School Integration By Honoring the Courage Of The New Orleans Four New Orleans community leaders announced the 65th New Orleans Four Legacy Weekend to be set for November 14–16.







Sixty-five years after four six-year-old girls shattered the color barrier in New Orleans public schools, the city is preparing to honor their courage with a weekend of remembrance and renewed activism. On Tuesday, August 5, community leaders, educators, and civil rights pioneers gathered at Basin Street Station to announce the 65th New Orleans Four Legacy Weekend, set for November 14–16.

The commemoration will pay tribute to Gail Etienne, Ruby Bridges, Leona Tate, and Tessie Prevost, who in 1960 bravely entered McDonogh 19 and William Frantz Elementary Schools, facing jeers, death threats, and racial slurs.

According to 4WWL, the actions of the New Orleans Four helped reignite the Civil Rights Movement, paving the way for landmark legislation like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Organizers say the anniversary takes on added urgency this year, following the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision in May to end federal desegregation oversight in Louisiana.

“This is a new chapter,” said Diedra Meredith, co-founder of The New Orleans Four Legacy Commission alongside Cyndi Nguyen. “I want New Orleans to really know the power of this history [and] exercise the rights that were there for our people.”

The press conference featured reflections from Etienne and Tate, alongside remarks from civic leaders including Cyril B. Saulny, president of Tremé For Tremé; Anwar Nasir, executive director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra; and Adrinda Kelly, executive director of Black Education for New Orleans.

A poignant moment came from 94-year-old Dorothy Prevost, the last surviving parent of the New Orleans Four. Her daughter, Tessie Prevost, died in July 2023 at age 69.

Calling on a new generation to continue the fight for equality, she urged, “Black girls, women of color, and allies” to carry the torch forward and remain steadfast in the pursuit of educational justice.

The November event will not only honor history but also confront present-day challenges, with speakers and organizers underscoring the need to defend the progress secured by Gail Etienne, Ruby Bridges, Leona Tate, and Tessie Prevost 65 years ago.

