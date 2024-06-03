Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NPR Music Unveils All-Female Lineup For Tiny Desk Black Music Month NPR Music is coming in hot in June in honor of Black Music Month and tapped an all-Black women lineup for the celebration.









NPR Music is coming in hot in June in honor of Black Music Month, and an all-Black women’s lineup has been tapped for the celebration.

On Friday, May 31, NPR unveiled the roster for NPR Music’s popular Tiny Desk series during African American Music Appreciation Month, and Black Girl Magic is on the menu. Tems, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Kierra Sheard, Lakecia Benjamin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Brittney Spencer, SWV, and Flo Milli are the musical acts set to take viewers on a generational journey through music beginning June 3.

With a special theme of “Giving women their flowers,” each musician will receive their favorite flowers at the end of their performance to honor their contributions and legacy in music. NPR Music will also celebrate each artist through short-form Instagram video interviews highlighting their musical journeys and experiences.

“This Black Music Month, we’re giving the ladies their flowers! We’re releasing nine Tiny Desk concerts from Black women who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music and others who are carving out their own paths,” Host and series producer Bobby Carter said.

“All of them are queens in their own right who represent a beautiful array of genres, generations and walks of life.”

Since its inception in 2008, The Tiny Desk concert series has grown to attract over 16 million monthly viewers, who contribute to more than 45 million monthly views. The most recent performers include dancehall superstar Sean Paul and singers Nelly Furtado and Ne-Yo.

Tems kicked off the all-female Tiny Desk series for Black Music Month, and her performance was published on Monday, June 3. Now in its 45th year, Black Music Month was first introduced by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 as African American Music Appreciation Month. Since then, June has been aimed at celebrating Black music’s influence on American culture.

