New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Becomes City's First Sitting Mayor Federally Indicted In Office







On Aug. 15, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made unwanted history as the first sitting mayor in the city’s 300-year existence to face criminal charges while in office. Federal prosecutors accuse her of conspiring for years to hide an affair with her bodyguard and have charged her with conspiracy, fraud, and obstruction.

According to CNN, Cantrell, who is slated to leave office in about five months due to term limits, was once celebrated as the city’s first Black female mayor, but is now being held out by federal prosecutors as the latest example of corruption in New Orleans.

“Public corruption has crippled us for years and years,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson said in a statement alluding to the city’s history of public officials accused of corruption. “And this is extremely significant.”

Cantrell’s alleged paramour, Jeffery Vappie, has himself been charged with wire fraud and making false statements, charges which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Although the pair have maintained that their relationship was strictly professional, the indictment paints a picture of the two as constructing a “personal and intimate” relationship, using WhatsApp to communicate without being detected and then deleting the messages later.

According to Simpson, Vappie and Cantrell used the messaging platform to exchange more than 15,000 messages including attempts to harass a citizen, delete evidence, make false statements to FBI agents, “and ultimately to commit perjury before a federal grand jury.”

Vappie and Cantrell are accused of spending $70,000 in taxpayer money to facilitate Vappie’s various rendezvous with the mayor, which Simpson alleges were looked upon fondly by Cantrell per WhatsApp messages, including one from September 2022 that read “The times when we are truly (traveling) is what spoils me the most.”

Despite the allegations against her, Cantrell and her political allies have contended that the allegations against her are, at least in part, due to her gender and race, an assertion that Simpson bristled at in his comments.

“It’s irrelevant that it’s romance or that it’s female,” Simpson told reporters, continuing that it stands as “an incredible betrayal of people’s confidence in their own government.”

Cantrell, a Democratic mayor, has struggled to hold onto power during her second term, narrowly surviving a recall vote in 2022 amid infighting with city council members.

According to WDSU, several notable individuals responded to the indictment of Cantrell, including the City of New Orleans and several New Orleans city councilors.

“The City of New Orleans is aware of today’s indictment against Mayor Cantrell. The Mayor’s attorney, Eddie Castaing, recently received the information, and is thoroughly reviewing the document. Until his review is complete, the City will not comment further on this matter,” the City of New Orleans said in a statement.

“Everyone is presumed innocent under the law. Mayor Cantrell deserves that presumption. This, unfortunately, will be sensationalized because it involves the Mayor and will further impede the City’s operations. We should, however, let the facts play out and not rush to judgment,” New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarusso said.

“The announcement today reminds us of the need to let the justice system work in a fair, timely fashion and without regard to politics or preference. I’m praying for Mayor Cantrell, her family, and all New Orleanians. These are critical times for our city to get back on track and to stay focused on building a city that works and thrives for everyone. Let us all hope for a swift resolution to the situation that will bring justice. We must unify as a city and focus on the challenges we face together,” New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas stated.

