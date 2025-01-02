Sugar Bowl Rescheduled After Fatal New Orleans Terror Attack On New Year’s Day

The Sugar Bowl, which pits the University of Notre Dame against the University of Georgia for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, initially scheduled for Jan. 1 in New Orleans, has been postponed to Thursday, Jan. 2, due to the recent tragedy on Bourbon Street Jan.1 after a man drove his truck into an unsuspecting crowd.

The game will still take place at the Caesars Superdome.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 🏆 The 2025 #CFBPlayoff Quarterfinal at the @Allstate #SugarBowl will kickoff January 2 at 3:00 PM CT! pic.twitter.com/wpCS52JnPN — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) January 1, 2025

The game is scheduled to start at 3 pm Central time. The contest organizers worked with local and federal officials, as well as the schools and venue, to make this decision.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we work through this,” said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, in a written statement. “We have full faith and confidence in the governor and the mayor and all the federal, state, and local first responders that they’ve applied to this horrific event. Anytime we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that could only be achieved with a postponement. Now we will move ahead to take care of the details to make the Sugar Bowl the first-class, fun, and safe event that it has been for over 90 years.”

Due to the local tragedy, all involved had to ensure that security resources for the game would be adequate for the number of people expected to attend the contest between Notre Dame and Georgia.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured after the alleged driver, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, struck multiple people with his vehicle in the early morning on New Year’s Day. After shooting at police officers, Jabbar was shot and killed by them as he injured two of the officers on the scene. Investigators are still working on the details of what transpired and why it may have taken place.

“On behalf of the College Football Playoff, we are devastated by this morning’s attack, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy,” said Rich Clark, the executive director of the College Football Playoff. “We are grateful to the leadership of the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, the State of Louisiana and federal authorities as we work together to ensure we can provide a safe environment for everyone. We are also appreciative of ESPN’s flexibility in moving the game to tomorrow afternoon.”

The game can be seen on ESPN.

