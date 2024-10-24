News by Kandiss Edwards New Orleans Tells UnHoused To Bounce, Taylor Swift Is Coming Unhoused New Orleans residents will have to make way for Taylor Swift and tourism.







According to the Associated Press, the city of New Orleans is clearing out its unhoused encampments to make way for Taylor Swift. The pop singer will perform at the New Orleans Ceasars Superdome on Oct. 25—27.

Louisiana officials approved a massive sweep of encampments near the Superdome and movement of the unhoused two blocks from the concert venue.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s Communications Director, Kate Kelly, issued a statement reinforcing the decision and citing the concert as a factor.

“As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage.”

Advocates for the unhoused say the state’s move is a setback to their progress. The unnamed advocates are working to find viable housing options for the 75 displaced individuals.

“Advocates said the sweep would disrupt progress in finding long-term, permanent housing for those affected. Other people without shelter living in the historic, tourist-dependent French Quarter neighborhood would also be moved to the same location,” AP reported.

The state government is, seemingly, prioritizing its tourist revenue over the long-term well-being of its citizens.

Due to multiple climate issues and the rise in housing costs, the number of affordable dwellings has decreased. As a result, many are left unhoused, and the city of New Orleans is feeling the effects of this crisis.

“The city’s homeless population grew 20% in two years, totaling 1,454 people in 2024, both living outside and in shelters, a 5% increase from the previous year,” according to the report on the 2024 Point in Time survey.

Though the state is intent on having a good appearance before the world stage, New Orleans’ unhoused population can rest knowing they will not be criminalized for their circumstances.

On June 28, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Grants Pass v. Johnson that unhoused people sleeping in public spaces could be arrested and charged with a criminal offense.

However, the New Orleans City Council passed a resolution to ensure its unhoused residents are protected from criminal charges and given the resources to secure adequate living spaces.

The resolution states: “The New Orleans City Council hereby affirms it’s ongoing commitment to ending homelessness, not through criminalization efforts that punish unhoused residents for sleeping in public, but through investing, improving solutions that both improve housing, stability and preserve dignity and respect for all New Orleans sleeping in public, but through investing, improving solutions that both improve housing, stability and preserve dignity and respect for all New Orleans.”

The resolution also addresses funding for the unhoused through the Home for Good New Orleans initiative, which focuses on direct housing placement for unhoused residents.

