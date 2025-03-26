Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Report Finds Disparities In C-Sections Among Black Patients A new report confirms the likelihood of a Black woman undergoing C-section during childbirth.







A new report confirms recent findings on Black women’s increased likelihood of undergoing C-sections during childbirth.

On March 24, Leapfrog Group released its 2025 Maternity Care Report, which, for the first time, highlights racial disparities in C-section rates across individual hospitals. The report reveals that in 1 out of every five hospitals, Black patients are significantly more likely to undergo a C-section than white patients, even when treated at the same facility.

The report uses data from over 2,400 hospitals participating in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, representing 80% of U.S. hospital beds. Of those, 1,700 provide and report on maternity care.

“We applaud the hospitals that voluntarily make this data available to the public through Leapfrog. Transparency takes courage, and it is the critical first step on the path to real change,” said Leah Binder, Leapfrog President & CEO.

The report also shows that while the national NTSV (Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex) C-section rate remains high at 25.3%, episiotomy rates have significantly decreased, dropping by 73% since Leapfrog began tracking this measure in 2012. Currently, the average episiotomy rate is 3.4%.

The annual report offers a thorough analysis of exclusive national data from hospitals covering 80% of U.S. inpatient beds—data unavailable from any other source. Leapfrog evaluates crucial aspects of maternity care, including C-sections, episiotomies, early elective deliveries, and the availability of patient-requested services like doula support and certified midwives.

As the only organization publicly reporting this essential data by individual hospitals nationwide, Leapfrog’s latest findings shed light on significant national and state-level trends in maternity care. Key findings from the report highlight the states with the highest NTSV C-section rates: Mississippi (28.9%), New York (28.3%), and Massachusetts (27.8%). The states with the lowest NTSV C-section rates are Nebraska (18.8%), Utah (19.7%), and Idaho (20%).

The report also found that the majority of hospitals provide evidence-based maternity care services, including:

96.1% offer lactation consultants

89.7% allow doulas in labor and delivery

84.1% permit vaginal birth after a C-section (VBAC)

81.6% offer postpartum tubal ligation

61% provide certified midwives in labor and delivery