Move Over Juneteenth! The Black Delegation Commemorates Aug. 5 ‘#FadeInTheWater’ The New-Era Day Of Revolt

No, but seriously– social media users took to the X app to honor the many brothers and sisters who united to molly-whop the proverbial and literal asses of “the man and his lady” during a massive brawl that occurred last year in Montgomery, Alabama.

At the center of the Mason-Dixon line melee was quadragenarian Reggie Ray, who reportedly put hands and a chair upside the head of some racist family who attacked him while he worked as a co-captain of the ferry that docked on the Alabama River. #FadeInTheWater was born from a momentous event, and today is the one-year anniversary.

What a time to be alive! Here are the best tweets commemorating the “newest” Black holiday– #FadeInTheWater.

Good morning and Happy August 5th aka #MontgomeryBrawl Day aka #FadeInTheWater Day to all who celebrate 👊🏾💢 pic.twitter.com/aJB7bGCZKf — Estradamus (@215Hugger) August 5, 2024

Let the 6fs have Juneteenth.. THIS IS THE DAY THAT BLACK GOD has made …Let us rejoice and be Glad in It! Amen! #FadeInTheWater pic.twitter.com/M9Pjk3pPQe — @KekaAraújo (@KekaAraujo313) August 5, 2024

All jokes aside, August 5, its anniversary and the notorious Montgomery riverfront brawl served as a unifier for the Black American delegation. It also opened the door for the mentions of pertinent slave rebellions like the Stono Rebellion and Denmark Vesey.

Throughout history, Black rebellion has taken many forms, from organized revolts to everyday acts of resistance. These acts have always been driven by a desire for freedom, justice, and equality. While the methods and contexts have evolved over time, the underlying spirit of defiance against oppression remains a constant thread.

The #FadeInTheWater was a significant moment in 2023, where community members came together to stand against injustice and protect one another. This act of collective defense resonated deeply, echoing the courage and determination of past generations who fought for their rights and dignity.

Power to the people.

