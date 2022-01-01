New Study: Black Men With Prostate Cancer Respond Better To Radiation Than White Men

Recent reports show that prostate cancer is harder on Black men than men of other races.

Yet a new study reveals that Black men diagnosed with the disease may respond better to radiation therapy than white men.

Black men treated with radiation therapy were 12% less likely to suffer cancer recurrence and 28% less likely to have their tumors spread to distant organs than white men. The just-published findings by JAMA Network Open were based on data from seven clinical trials.

Further, Black men who got radiation therapy were 28% less likely to die from prostate cancer than white men with the treatment. Researchers report that discovery came even though Black men seemed to have a more aggressive disease when they enrolled in radiation clinical trials.