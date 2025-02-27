News by Mitti Hicks REPORT: Maryland And Texas Have The Most Diverse Cities In 2025 Both states account for the top five most diverse cities, according to WalletHub.







A new report from WalletHub, the personal finance app and website, shows that Maryland and Texas are home to the most diverse cities in the United States. The two states contributed the top five most diverse cities.

WalletHub compared 501 of the most populated cities to determine the most diverse cities in America. Each state was limited to 10 cities each. Analysts compared data across five key dimensions, including socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, and religious diversity.

“It’s important to embrace diversity–and it’s good for the economy, too. Not only have waves of immigration changed the face of the nation, they’ve also brought in fresh perspectives, skills and technologies to help the U.S. develop a strong adaptability to change,” Adam McCann, WalletHub’s financial writer, wrote.

According to the study, the top 10 diverse cities in the U.S. are:

Gaithersburg, MD Silver Spring, MD Germantown, MD Arlington, TX Houston, TX New York, NY Charlotte, NC Jersey City, NJ Danbury, CT Los Angeles, CA

While it didn’t make the top 10 list, Gresham, Oregon, has the highest income diversity. Less than 20 miles east of Portland, Gresham’s income diversity is nearly 18% higher than the average cities on the list.

Meanwhile, in Maryland, two of its cities rank highest in educational attainment diversity, and racial and ethnic diversity. Silver Spring has the highest educational attainment diversity, 48% higher than the average of all cities. Germantown has the highest racial and ethnic diversity, 117% higher than the average of all cities.

“The most diverse cities demonstrate diversity in many dimensions—not just in race and gender but also everything from residents’ languages and birthplaces to their job types and household sizes,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. “These cities blend together a multitude of different perspectives, helping people to better understand the world around them and become more empathetic. This exchange of ideas also tends to increase the economic success of diverse cities.”

Read the full report here.

RELATED CONTENT: The Negro National League Celebrates Its 105th Birthday