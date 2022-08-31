New Teaser Unveils Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are ready to introduce fans to “a whole new world” of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS ).

The celebrity dance competition show is back for season 31 with Banks and her new co-host, who happens to be the season 19 winner. With the series switching from ABC to Disney+, the trailer unveils the popular show’s magical new look and feel.

DWTS released the teaser on Monday, promising fans “a season to remember.”

“The show you love is making moves ✨ It’ll be a season to remember when #DWTS leaps to #DisneyPlus LIVE on September 19, streaming only on @DisneyPlus!” the caption said.

“Uh, Tyra, I don’t think we’re in L.A. anymore,” a confused and amazed Ribeiro tells Banks.

“No, this is a completely different ballroom,” the supermodel responds.

Banks and Ribeiro are dressed in their signature lavish DWTS attire. The America’s Next Top Model creator is laced in a sequined gold gown, while Ribeiro looks dapper in his tailored tuxedo.

After the host’s intro, Tinkerbell came to sprinkle the Disney magic on the new season. Her fairy dust leads to a highlight reel of the professional dancers competing alongside their celebrity partners in season 31.

The hosts will be joined by longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will also make a comeback, ET reports. It’s the second teaser for the highly-anticipated new season, with the previous trailer featuring Daniella Karagach, the season 30 winner with NBA champion Iman Shumpert.

Karagach was joined by fellow DWTS pro dancers Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, and Cheryl Burke. The trailer reminded viewers that the new season would be on streaming giant Disney+ and no longer on ABC.

Dancing With the Stars streams live starting Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Disney+.