Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn New York City Celebrates Third Annual Black Girl Magic Day At City Hall—‘Our Work Matters’ New York City hosted its third annual celebration in honor of Black Girl Magic Day.







For the third consecutive year, New York City Hall hosted a special celebration honoring the contributions of Black women and girls for Black Girl Magic Day.

Held on Feb. 19, this year’s ceremony spotlighted the leadership, resilience, and lasting impact of Black women and girls who continue to shape New York City, the Amsterdam News reports. The event builds on Councilmember Althea Stevens’ successful push to pass a 2023 resolution formally recognizing the achievements of Black women and establishing a dedicated day of celebration each February.

“What keeps us grounded is knowing that our work matters,” Stevens said. “Every policy we push, every young person we mentor, every family we support, every voice we uplift — it all matters. This is the true measure of leadership, and leadership is not confined to titles.”

This year’s celebration recognized standout community leaders across the city, including Nicole Meyers, president of the NAACP Staten Island chapter; Shelia Duke, CEO of Roads to Success; Michelle Cretensil, political director of the New York State Nurses Association; and Tanya Pedler, founder of Sensory Exploration Center Inc. Each honoree received an official proclamation in recognition of their impact.

“Thank you for seeing the work, my heart, and the commitment behind it,” Pedler said. “Black Girl Magic, for me, is not just about shining; it is about resilience, it is about turning pain into purpose. It’s about showing up for your community when you’re tired, especially when you’re tired.”

“To the young girl, my nieces: Your voice is not too loud,” Meyers added. “Your dreams are not too big, and your presence is not accidental. You are not waiting to become magic — you already are.”

Several lawmakers were also in attendance, including City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Majority Whip Kamillah Hanks, Councilmembers Rita Joseph, Crystal Hudson, Selvena Brooks Powers, and Amanda Farias, as well as State Assemblymember Chantel Jackson. The evening’s program featured a poetry performance by SaidSaidd, a vocal selection from DioMara Delvalle, and a ballet presentation by the Edge School of the Arts (ESOTA) youth dance group.

“You can’t be what you can’t see. So many of us are here who are mentoring young women to make sure they know their possibilities, so that they know their work, so that they know that they are loved,” said Bronx District Attorney (DA) Darcel Clarke, who is the first Black woman DA in New York State.

RELATED CONTENT: DePaul University To Explore Black Experience From Theoretical Perspective This Fall