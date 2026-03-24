News by Kandiss Edwards New York Cosmetology Schools Must Now Teach Kinky, Coily, And Curly Haircare Under the revised guidelines, cosmetology programs must now provide specific instruction on curl care.







To combat “hair discrimination” and ensure equity in the beauty industry, New York State has laid out guidelines for cosmetology schools to incorporate training for textured and curly hair.

The new requirement, highlighted in a March 18 report by the New York State Register, aims to close a long-standing gap in professional haircare that has historically marginalized Black and Brown consumers. The legislation updates the state’s decades-old licensing requirements, stipulating that students must demonstrate proficiency in working with all hair types—ranging from straight to coily (Type 4C)—to receive a cosmetology license.

Under the revised guidelines, cosmetology programs must now provide specific instruction on curl pattern recognition to help students identify the needs of different hair densities and textures. Additionally, the curriculum prioritizes chemical safety, ensuring the proper application of relaxers, perms, and color treatments on fragile hair. The intent is to provide quality care for highly textured strands that react differently than straight hair. Students are required to achieve mastery in styling techniques such as protective styles, braids, and twists.

New York orders salon schools to teach curly hair treatment to curb racial discrimination The state rules were published earlier this month — about a week after a black woman and her daughter filed a federal discrimination suit against an Ulta Beauty sa… https://t.co/YJ1F07kEaK pic.twitter.com/Lw6WYwpEQ4 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 22, 2026

The new guidelines provide a way to enforce New York’s version of the CROWN Act, which was signed in 2019 to ban hair-based discrimination in workplaces and schools. Though the CROWN Act made it illegal to discriminate against natural hair, the market lacked properly trained professionals. The gap in expert stylists makes it difficult for some to find safe, high-quality care. By making textured hair training a requirement, the state ensures that every New Yorker can walk into any licensed salon and receive professional, dignified service.

New York is not the only state making strides in hair equality. Pennsylvania recently became the 28th state to pass its own version of the CROWN Act. BLACK ENTERPRISE covered the passage of the Pennsylvania Hair Crown Act by the state legislature. With overwhelming support, the state legislature reached a bipartisan agreement to protect residents from discrimination based on hair texture and protective styles like braids, locs, and twists. Gov. Shapiro signed the Act into law in November 2025, citing the need to protect individual freedom without discrimination.

“Real freedom means being respected for who you are — no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to,” Gov. Shapiro said in a statement. ”For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture — that ends today.”

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