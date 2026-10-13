AI-generated Image Education by Selena Hill New York Expands Free College For Adults Starting in January 2027, eligible New Yorkers can pursue tuition-free associate degrees in high-demand fields through CUNY and SUNY.







New Yorkers looking to switch careers without taking on more student debt could soon have a new path to professional growth.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expanding New York’s free community college initiative to include adults ages 25 to 55 who already hold a college degree but want to retrain for jobs in growing industries. The expansion of the City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) Reconnect programs is scheduled to take effect for the spring 2027 semester, which begins in January for most colleges.

Previously, the initiative generally served adults without a college degree, except for students pursuing nursing programs. The expanded eligibility opens the door for degree holders to pursue a new associate degree in a different field without paying tuition, fees, books, and supplies. The move comes as employers and workers navigate an evolving labor market shaped by artificial intelligence and changing workforce demands.

“As AI continues to reshape the global economy, I’m taking action to ensure more New Yorkers have the skills they need to succeed,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “By expanding access to free community college, we’re making it even easier for adult learners to pivot into fast-growing, high-demand sectors without taking on a single dollar of tuition debt.”

The expansion is designed to help midcareer professionals build new skills and pursue opportunities in fields such as cybersecurity, technology, engineering, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

For workers who already invested time and money in a college education, the program offers another route to career mobility without requiring them to start over. Eligible students can pursue a second credential in a different discipline while avoiding additional tuition costs covered by the initiative. The program also helps working adults balance education with existing financial responsibilities.

“New Yorkers should not have to choose between earning a paycheck and getting the skills they need to move ahead,” state Sen. Jeremy J. Zellner said.

The initiative builds on Reconnect, which launched in 2025 and has helped more than 15,000 adult learners access tuition-free community college in high-demand fields, according to CUNY. The state says participants have saved thousands of dollars annually through the program. New York’s original Reconnect rollout included state funding for tuition, fees, books, and supplies for eligible students pursuing selected associate degrees. The state outlined the program’s initial funding and eligibility requirements in its 2025 announcement.

“Governor Hochul’s expansion of Reconnect reinforces this vital mission by ensuring cost is never a barrier for students looking to reskill, elevating our city’s workforce and securing New York’s economic future,” CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said.

The expansion also aligns with New York’s broader workforce strategy as the state considers how artificial intelligence may affect jobs, training, and career placement. Hochul’s FutureWorks Commission is expected to deliver policy proposals by the end of December 2026, according to the announcement.

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