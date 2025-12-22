Knicks Stars Spreading The Wealth: NBA Cup Prize Money Shared With Team Staff

The New York Knicks are champions once again, and with the earnings the players received for winning the NBA Cup, they will graciously given some of the prize money to employees who work with the team on and off the court.

According to The New York Post, after the team rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Spurs 124-113, each player took home $500,000 for their impressive victory. One of the players, Josh Hart, confirmed to the media outlet that the gesture was directed at non-playing Knicks employees.

He explained that his generosity and that of other players wasn’t a “hard decision” to make.

“I don’t think it was a hard decision,” Hart said to The Post. “Some of those people don’t get a bonus, and they’re working to make sure we’re at the top of the game, no matter who they are. We want to make sure those people are also compensated for their extra time and their efforts.”

Hart did not discuss what employees would receive or how it would be divided, but the staff included massage therapists and PR staff as among those who would benefit from their winnings. “We’re compiling that list together now.”

He admitted that some players had discussed compensating support staff before they went out and captured the NBA Cup.

“It’s something we talked about before (giving NBA Cup prize money to support staffers). Me and [Brunson] talked about it at one point,” Hart said. “And we were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll figure it out.’ Like I said, we want to make sure we take care of everyone.”

THE CUP IS OURS❗️ pic.twitter.com/yf5zvpm3f7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 17, 2025

The franchise’s expectations have risen following their last two playoff showings; last season, they were one win away from competing for the NBA Championship.

The good news for the New York franchise is that since the midseason tournament began three years ago, every team that has played in the finals has made the playoffs that season (the Los Angeles Lakers, the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder). Last season’s Cup champions, the Thunder, went on to win the 2025 NBA Finals.

