New York Knicks Rally Past The Spurs To Win NBA Cup Championship

It’s not exactly what long-suffering New York Knicks were waiting for, but it’s a start. The Knicks won the NBA Cup, a midseason championship, in the tournament’s third year, after defeating the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena.

According to ESPN, the New York team rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Spurs 124-113 and win the Emirates NBA Cup Championship. The Knicks have not won an NBA Championship since 1973, but this soothes the soul a little as the title hopes for the current season look great, especially after narrowly missing the NBA Finals in 2025.

THE CUP IS OURS❗️ pic.twitter.com/yf5zvpm3f7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 17, 2025

The MVP was the team’s leader, Jalen Brunson, who scored 25 points, with OG Anunoby leading all scorers with 28. But even the players, albeit happy for the victory, know there is still much to do.

“This is great and we’re going to enjoy this,” Brunson said. “But once we leave tomorrow, we’re moving on.”

The good news for the New York franchise is that since the midseason tournament began three years ago, every team that has played in the finals has made the playoffs that season (the Los Angeles Lakers, the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder). Last season’s Cup champions, the Thunder, went on to win the 2025 NBA Finals.

“This is a single-elimination tournament when you get to a certain point, so every game counts,” New York coach Mike Brown said. “There was pressure on every game if you expect to be who you think you are. When you’re able to have success, it breeds confidence in everybody in the organization.”

Not only do the winners have bragging rights, but their pockets are leveled up with the winning purse. Everyone with a standard contract was rewarded with an extra $318,560 for winning, bringing the total to $530,933 for reaching the final.

Knicks will not raise an NBA Cup banner at Madison Square Garden, per league source. NYK doesn't want to diminish accomplishment but has bigger goals in mind, winning title in June, source said. NYK is very proud of players & staff winning NBA Cup and will celebrate… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 17, 2025

As great as the victory is for the franchise, they have stated that although they did achieve a banner for the arena, they will not be raising it, at least not yet. But there will be a celebration for the fans at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19.

The Knicks are 18-7, currently atop the Atlantic Division, and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons, who are 21-5.

