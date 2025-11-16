Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman In True New York Fashion, Spike Lee Gifts First American Pope With His Own Knicks Jersey The Knicks superfan gifted Pope Leo XIV his own special jersey.







Spike Lee wanted Pope Leo, the world’s first American Pope, to have a gift to remember U.S. sports culture.

The New York native and NBA super-fan gifted Pope Leo XIV a Knicks jersey while he hosted the “Do The Right Thing” director at the Vatican. While in the Vatican City, the director, alongside his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, couldn’t begin the festivities without his take of a proper gift.

After the Pope spoke, Lee shook his hand and bestowed him the customized present, according to Sports Illustrated. The jersey not only featured the classic Knicks colors of royal blue and orange, but also “Pope Leo” on the back with his official number of “14” from his title.

Catholic Sat reposted the footage as the duo showed off the very exclusive jersey.

Pope Leo XIV meeting Spike Lee this morning, the Oscar-winning director, who present the Chicago Bulls supporting-Pontiff, with a New York Knicks jersey sporting the Pope’s name and number. pic.twitter.com/FrrJPOxDzO — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) November 15, 2025

Lee was among many leaders in the film industry invited by the Pope to the Vatican. Fellow attendees included actress Cate Blanchett as well as actor Viggo Mortensen.

The Chicago native spoke of the importance of cinema as it connects the world through storytelling.

“When cinema is authentic, it does not merely console, but challenges,” He said. ” It articulates the questions that dwell within us, and sometimes, even provokes tears that we did not know we needed to express.”

While a long-time fan of the Knicks, Lee has also become a new fan of the recently-appointed Pope. When Pope Leo made history as the first Pope born in the United States in May, Lee also took the historic moment as a sign that his Knicks will finally win another championship.

On the other hand, the Pope remains loyal to his own sports teams in Chicago. The modern Pope has become a worldwide phenomenon for his traditional American upbringing, including his own college years at Villanova, the alma mater of current Knicks players Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.

However, Americans, Catholic and otherwise, continue to celebrate the Pope’s representation for the U.S.

