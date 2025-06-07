Sports by Kandiss Edwards Inside Look At New York Liberty’s Innovative Championship Bling The New York Liberty’s 2025 championship rings have been revealed and are the full package, thoughtful, innovative, and fly.







The championship bling was designed by renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and designers Dynasty and Soull Ogun. Dynasty and Soull are the founders of L’Enchanteur. Ahead of the unveiling ceremony, BK Magazine spoke to the sisters about the meaning behind each carat.

Dynasty and Soull are New York natives which made the commission a personal one for the women. As a former high school and college basketball player, Dynasty once “aspired to play for the Liberty.” The opportunity to have a role in honoring the franchise’s first championship win is a dream for the designer.

Ring Face

In the center of the square face is the Liberty’s torch emblem set with six pave and emerald-cut white diamonds. The diamonds are an ode to Clara and Jo Wu Tsai, owners of the franchise for the past six years. On either side of the torch are “NY” crafted using 11 black diamonds. Each diamond represents one of the team’s 2024 playoff wins. Each black diamond is 0.32 carats reflecting the Liberty’s 32 regular-season victories. The highest winning record in franchise history.

Face Twist

While most championship rings do not go beyond face value, this beauty has a twist, literally. If twisted the face of the ring reveals a pair of earnings. The gold “NY” set is also a creation of Dynasty and Soull. Furthermore, engravings of the team’s motto, “We all we got! We all we need!,” anchors the diamond crown “NY” earrings. The interior also includes engravings for each series in the playoffs including: the 2-0 blowout against the Atlanta Dream, 3-1 win against the Las Vegas Aces and final 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

“We hid some earrings in there, so that the players would get this little special razzle-dazzle in the ring that they can also wear more continuously. Not everyone is going to wear their ring every day, but they might wear these earrings every day and have a piece of that championship with them all the time,” Soul said.

A closer look at the New York Liberty's championship rings: pic.twitter.com/XRY8MjOMCM — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 17, 2025

Side Design

One side of the ring is pretty standard, imagery of the 2024 WNBA Finals championship trophy. A single diamond sits above the trophy signifying the franchise’s first title. The other tells the story of the rough and tumble city from which the team is rooted. As New York is called the Concrete Jungle the opposing side of the ring reflects that. The graphic of a leaf emerging from cracks in concrete. Designed by Soull represents the resilience and growth of the city and the team. The budding leaf is set with 28 Paraíba tourmalines.

Soull spoke about the number of gems and significance of the colors, “Liberty color is a seafoam green, and one of the stones that I had suggested was something called Paraíba.” “It’s really sassy. It’s beautiful, and sometimes more valuable than a diamond. I wanted to introduce rare stones into the design of the ring. Numerology was also incorporated into the design process. The number of diamonds represents the number of wins that season,” she continued.

Inside the ring’s shank, a player’s jersey and roster number are engraved, further personalizing each piece. Clara Wu Tsai, governor of the New York Liberty, emphasized that the ring “reflects the tenacity, determination and greatness of this team and of New York City itself.”

Jason Arasheben, founder and CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This wasn’t just a ring—it was a responsibility.”

The collaboration with Dynasty and Soull Ogun allowed for a piece that merges excellent craftsmanship with artistic vision rooted in Brooklyn. The championship rings were unveiled May 17 at the Liberty’s season opener. The team went on to defeat the Las Vegas Liberty 92-78.

