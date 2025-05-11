Business by Daniel Johnson Fenty Gets In The Game: Rihanna’s Beauty Empire Joins Forces With The New York Liberty Ellie the Elephant, the Liberty's mascot, will be a big part of the in-arena activations and other promotions that will highlight the collaboration between the team and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Skin lines.







Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have taken their WNBA partnership to the next level, inking a new deal with the reigning champions, the New York Liberty, to become the team’s official makeup and beauty sponsor—an announcement made on May 7.

According to Allure, whom Rihanna gave an exclusive interview to after the partnership was announced, the deal marks Fenty’s first foray into business with the WNBA, and will entail the inclusion of Fenty logos on the team’s pregame warm-up jackets and shooting sleeves as well as some in-arena activations and product discovery moments.

“I’ve always said that makeup is there to have fun with, to express yourself with. It should be reflective of a vibe, of a moment, of a personality—whatever you want it to be. I’m excited to see how these incredible women of the New York Liberty put their game faces on and am proud to have Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin be a part of their story this season,” Rihanna told Allure in an interview.

Rihanna’s @fentybeauty & @fentyskin were just announced as a Beauty Partner for the New York Liberty women’s basketball team 👋🏼



“The women of the New York Liberty exemplify such beauty, power, and strength.“ – Rihanna pic.twitter.com/hiOwaImXHZ — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 7, 2025

The Liberty also feature arguably the best mascot in all of sports, and the WNBA’s most recognizable and marketable one, Ellie the Elephant, and the Black-woman coded pachyderm will be a big part of the in-arena activations and other promotions that will highlight the collaboration between the team and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Skin lines.

As Shana Stevenson, the Liberty’s chief brand officer told Fast Company about the mascot, Ellie represents the Liberty’s location in Brooklyn and the borough’s energy on a level that few other mascots do.

“The person that we know as Ellie today auditioned during that open audition, and just blew us away with their talent and with their interpretation of Ellie,” Stephenson recalled to the outlet. “It was so different, so fresh, so raw. And we were like, ‘This is our person.’ And it also felt very New York, very Brooklyn in a way that we hadn’t seen before.”

Keia Clarke, the CEO of the New York Liberty, expressed the team’s excitement at the sponsorship with Rihanna’s beauty brands, Clarke believes that Fenty and the team share values like championing women and celebrating individuality.

“The New York Liberty are thrilled to team up with Fenty Beauty—a trailblazing brand that shares our values of championing women and celebrating individuality, authenticity and confidence. Aligning with like-minded brands allows us to deliver meaningful connections and experiences that truly resonate with our fan base. Together, we will embrace empowerment, boldness, and a commitment to creativity,” Clarke said in a statement.

On the heels of the Met Gala, which some Liberty players like Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu attended in addition to Rihanna herself, Rihanna alluded to her belief that New York is perfectly embodied by the Liberty squad in a press release.

“There is no energy and spirit like New York City’s,” Rihanna said in a statement. “The women of the New York Liberty exemplify such beauty, power, and strength, so to have Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin become a part of their journey this season is incredible. We’re excited to partner with them to get their game faces on.”

RELATED CONTENT: Let Her Cook: GloRilla Is Now Ambassador For All Of Rihanna’s Fenty Brands