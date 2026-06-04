News by Selena Hill New York Reparations Hearing Erupts As Descendants Of African Slaves Clash With Liberal Organizations Tensions flared during a New York reparations hearing as Black residents argued compensation should be reserved for descendants of enslaved Americans







Tension flared at a recent New York State reparations hearing as advocates for descendants of enslaved Americans clashed with civil rights groups and lawmakers over who should qualify for any future reparations program.

The heated exchange occurred during a recent public hearing hosted by the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies in Hempstead, Long Island. The commission, which was established by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023, is tasked with studying the legacy of slavery and recommending potential reparative measures for people of African descent in New York.

Much of the debate centered on whether reparations should be reserved exclusively for descendants of enslaved Americans, often referred to by some as “Foundational Black Americans,” or whether eligibility should extend to all Black residents impacted by systemic discrimination, including those who migrated to the U.S. by choice.

“As Foundational Black Americans who’ve been here since the founding of the country, coming in as slaves, and also indigenous people who are here, we have a claim to the country,” Aubrey Muhammad told Fox News Digital. “We have our own culture, and we deserve to be compensated for what our ancestors have been put through.”

Muhammad was among several members of the United States Freedmen Project who argued that reparations should be based on lineage rather than race. According to Fox News, supporters contend that a lineage-based approach would be more likely to withstand constitutional challenges.

Tensions escalated when representatives from the New York Civil Liberties Union advocated for a broader interpretation of reparative justice.

“These government policies have affected Black New Yorkers regardless of lineage,” said Susan Gottehrer, the director of the Nassau County chapter of the NYCLU. “Excluding a subset of Black Americans would leave a significant portion of documented racial injustice completely unexamined.”

The comments drew criticism from descendants-only advocates.

“They want to erase our story, dilute our story by adding in a bunch of people who just got here, whose ancestors did not build this country,” said Brooke Lean while sporting a Freedmen Project shirt.

Others focused on the form reparations should take. “I think that we are owed a debt,” attendee Caprice Reins said, while another participant, Tanasia Poke, argued that financial compensation represents the only path to “true justice.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, one of the lawmakers who helped create the commission, defended a broader examination of slavery’s legacy.

“When we draft the legislation for the commission, we want to ensure that we’re having a thorough conversation about slavery and its harms, whether it’s mass incarceration, health disparities, the lack of educational opportunity for folks, or the wealth gap,” Solages said.

The commission will continue gathering public feedback before issuing recommendations to state leaders. Any reparations program would ultimately require approval from the New York Legislature and governor.

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