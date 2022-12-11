New York Teen Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While Vacationing With Mom In Florida

A 17-year-old teen from New York died while swimming in Cocoa Beach, Florida on Dec. 3., according to Times Union. Danielle Marceline was vacationing with her best friend Mary Doyle, her mother, Christine Marceline and a family friend.

Danielle’s mother said they had gone on vacation after her daughter missed several months of school due to anxiety and changing schools because of COVID-19. They also wanted to boost the spirits of a family friend who had lost her son in March and her husband in October. Danielle planned the trip by herself, which was also to celebrate her 18th birthday.

According to the Cocoa Beach Police Department, Danielle was swept away by the strong ocean current at around 1 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 call after a bystander called about two females in distress. Brevard County lifeguards were able to save Mary, but Danielle was pushed further out to sea. The U.S. Coast Guard was also alerted, but they were unable to save the teen. Her body was found the next morning around 1 a.m. by a couple walking on the Florida beach six blocks south of Minutemen Cswy.

Christine Marceline said she had gone to lunch and that by the time she returned 20 minutes later, her daughter was gone. “This was supposed to be an amazing mother-daughter weekend. It was something she always wanted,” she said. “It was supposed to be the best weekend of her life and it took her life away.” Christine also said she couldn’t have gotten through without the family friend. “If she hadn’t come with us, my husband would be planning his wife and daughter’s funeral arrangements — because I wouldn’t have gotten through,” she added.

Danielle was a student at Catholic High in Troy where she played basketball. She was also a dancer who trained at the Art in Motion Dance Academy. The owner of the dance academy, Andrea DiDio, said Danielle was a passionate performer.

“She exuded her love and passion for dance,” said DiDio. “When she took the stage, the energy that came out of her when she performed was unlike any other.”