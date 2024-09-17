Newer Airpods Now Come With FDA-Approved Hearing Aid Feature

Apple’s newest Airpods can help those with hearing impairments. A software update by the tech company has been FDA-approved to serve as hearing aids.

The FDA approved Apple’s Hearing Aid Feature on Sept. 12. The free update, available on AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, will amplify sounds for the hard of hearing. However, only adults 18 and older with an iOS 18-compatible iPhone or iPad can utilize the feature.

“Today’s marketing authorization of an over-the-counter hearing aid software on a widely used consumer audio product is another step that advances the availability, accessibility, and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss,” Dr. Michelle Tarver, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement obtained by NPR.

They validated the feature’s use after a clinical study of 118 participants. The results found users “achieved similar perceived benefit as subjects who received professional fitting of the same device.” Apple also announced the new development days before the agency’s approval.

“Hearing health is an essential part of our overall well-being, yet it can often be overlooked — in fact, according to the Apple Hearing Study, a staggering 75 percent of people diagnosed with hearing loss go untreated,” said Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of Health, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to provide breakthrough software features with AirPods Pro that put users’ hearing health front and center, bringing new ways to help test for and receive assistance for hearing loss.”

Moreover, Apple intends for its new AirPods to provide the “World’s First” hearing health experience. While noting that 1.5 billion people suffer from hearing loss, the device also aims to prevent and detect hearing issues.

“Your AirPods Pro are transformed into a personalized hearing aid, boosting the specific sounds you need in real-time, like parts of speech or elements within your environment,” added Desai in an announcement video.

The newest AirPods are among the growing number of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. They are not only more accessible but also drastically cheaper than prescribed medical devices. While meant for individuals with only mild-to-moderate hearing loss, it can initially treat those with limited options.

The AirPods Pro 2 is available now for $249.

