Amber Rose Faces Backlash For Endorsing Trump For President, Joseline Hernandez Calls Her A ‘Karen’

Amber Rose is under fire for publicly putting her support behind Donald Trump’s 2024 bid for the presidency.

The model and TV personality threw herself into the fray on Monday, May 20, when she posted a photo standing alongside Donald and Melania Trump, expressing her plans to vote for Trump this November.

“Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” she captioned the photo.

The Slut Walk founder faced swift heat from onlookers who found it hyprocritical of Rose to support Trump despite his controversial history with women’s rights. Considering Trump’s decades-long ties to sexual misconduct allegations and Rose’s public advocacy against slutshaming, publicly supporting Trump caught many by surprise.

“Imagine being an “advocate” for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade. Wild,” one person wrote.

“Damn Amber…You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports…smdh,” added someone else.

Amid the backlash, Rose took to The Shade Room to respond to critics and explain the “research” she’d done before supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first,” she quipped back.

“Y’all want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

Many cited Rose’s physical showdown with Joseline Hernandez on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” which ignited after Joseline accused Rose of wanting to be “a white girl.” Rose, whose mom is of Black Cape Verdean and Scottish descent and whose father is white, was instantly offended and ended up attacking Joseline in a physical fight the network edited out of the show.

Y’all owe Joseline Hernandez an apology IMMEDIATELY because she was very much so right about Amber Rose 😒 pic.twitter.com/aBN7v4dq2P — Winsley Nicole (@WinsleyMelan) May 21, 2024

“Y’all owe Joseline Hernandez an apology IMMEDIATELY because she was very much so right about Amber Rose,” one person tweeted.

“Joseline spoke the truth about how conflicted Amber Rose was,” said another.

Amid all the mentions of her name, Joseline took to her Instagram Story to reiterate her 2023 comments calling Rose a “Karen” who is allegedly more attracted to Black men than identifying as a Black woman.

“The only thing Karen like Black is (eggplant emoji) in her (poop emoji) (hole emoji) (ninja emoji),” Hernandez wrote. “Grab her by the (cat emoji).”

On Tuesday, Rose doubled down on her support for women in a video post about women being in “survival mode.” However, her comments section reflected how people felt about her political stance ahead of the 2024 election.

