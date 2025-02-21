News by Jeroslyn JoVonn LA News Anchor Chauncy Glover Died From Accidental Intoxication Glover was only 39 when he died in November 2024.







A medical examiner’s report has revealed that Los Angeles news anchor Chauncy Glover’s died by accidental acute intoxication, the New York Post reports.

Specifically, Glover, 39, an Emmy award-winning news anchor, died from the combined effects of chloroethane and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The cause and manner of death were confirmed on February 19.

While it’s not clear how Glover came in contact with the substances, the manner of his death was ruled an accident, and full details are expected to be released in March.

Glover was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5, 2024, and pronounced dead by the fire department around 12:40 a.m. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to high levels of chloroethane—a substance that can exist as a colorless gas or liquid—can cause temporary effects such as intoxication, loss of muscle coordination, or unconsciousness.

“A deputy medical examiner completed an examination on November 6, 2024, and, after the return of relevant tests and studies, the cause and manner of death were certified on February 19,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

Glover’s loved ones released a statement sharing how they are “devastated by the unimaginable loss.” “He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community,” his family said

An Alabama native, Glover was well respected in his field, winning three Emmy awards during his eight-year stint at ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston. He relocated to Los Angeles to join CBS News affiliate KCAL News in October 2023, where he worked alongside Suzie Suh and Pat Harvey.

One month before his death, Glover celebrated his one-year anniversary at KCAL.

