Billings, Montana, News Anchor Gets Engaged During Promo

There was some unexpected dialogue reflected on the prompter for one evening anchor.

“Coming up right now, we have the story of two young journalists who just so happened to find love in the same industry,” Local 3 News anchor Cornelia Nicholson read aloud during a recording for a promotional video, letting loose a chuckle as she realized what she was saying.

Reporter Riley Nagel chose the news station as the perfect place to get down on one knee and ask for his colleague’s hand in marriage. According to Local 3 News, the two met while working at the NBC affiliate station in Billings, Montana.

Photos of Nagel and Nicholson flashed on a screen behind the confused anchor before Nagel joined her in the studio with the extra special report.

“That is right, Cornelia. I do have a special report,” Nagel said as he approached Nicholson with a bouquet. “For people at home who maybe don’t know, Cornelia and I met in news back in Montana at our news station almost four years ago,” Nagel explained.

Speaking directly to Nicholson, he continued, “When I first met you, I was very drawn to you.” Nagel showered his boo with compliments about her “amazing personality,” the “light” she brings into a room, and how she makes everyone laugh. “…You’re incredibly talented, especially in news. I think anyone who watches you knows that.”

Nagel credited Nicholson as the reason he has remained in the news industry today and for making him better in news and life.

An emotional Nicholson watched as Nagel pulled out an engagement ring, eased down on one knee, and asked her to marry him. Both reporters shook as Nicholson accepted, and the ring was placed on her finger. The news station lovebirds shared a kiss and exchanged the words “I love you” with each other.

Nagel and Nicholson sealed the deal with a tight hug. Since the proposal, both reporters have shared the special moment with their Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornelia Nicholson (@cornelianicholsontv)

RELATED CONTENT: Gayle King Breaks From ‘CBS Mornings’To Celebrate Robin Roberts On ‘GMA‘