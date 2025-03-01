Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tank’s Role In Broadway Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Is A ‘Dream Come True’ Tank is the latest addition to Alicia Keys' *Hell's Kitchen*, but his run will be for a limited time only.







Tank is bringing his acclaimed musical talents to Alicia Keys’ Grammy and Tony Award-winning Hell’s Kitchen for a limited 12-week run in the role of Davis.

The five-time Grammy nominee will take over the role from Brandon Victor Dixon, who originated the character and earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance. Dixon will give his final performance March 9.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true,” Tank said in a statement. “Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theater is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!”

Keys is one of many artists who have worked with Tank throughout his 25-year career. His catalog features some of R&B’s biggest hits, including five No. 1 singles: “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” “Slow,” “See Through Love,” and “Before We Get Started.”

As a songwriter and producer, Tank has collaborated with industry giants such as Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson, among others. On the acting side, Tank has held roles in Lifetime’s “Seven Deadly Sins: Lust,” HBO’s Togetherness,” VH-1’s “Hit The Floor,” and BET’s “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story,” among others.

Keys has expressed her excitement for Tank to join her award-winning musical, even if just for a limited time.

“From songwriting to producing to performing, Tank brings so many talents to the table as a multi-faceted artist,” she said. “We are thrilled he has chosen to make his Broadway debut at HELL’S KITCHEN and we can’t wait to show audiences the power and vulnerability he brings to the role of “Davis.’”

Hell’s Kitchen is a jukebox musical featuring the music and lyrics of Alicia Keys, centered around a semi-autobiographical story inspired by her upbringing in 1990s Manhattan. Since its debut, the musical has earned widespread acclaim, receiving 13 Tony nominations and winning two awards last year.

