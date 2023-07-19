HBCU Medical Students Announced As Part Of NFL’s Diversity Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The National Football League (NFL), the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) have announced the roster of medical students that will participate in the second cohort of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

According to a statement by the NFL, the initiative was created to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and, over time, diversify NFL team medical staff. The 2022 program saw 14 medical students work with eight NFL teams.

The 2023 cohort has been expanded to include 19 diverse medical students who will complete clinical rotations with NFL teams focusing on primary sports medicine and orthopedic surgery. This year’s cohort will include students from HBCUs, Howard University, Morehouse College, and Meharry Medical College.

“The NFL and our club medical staffs are thrilled to welcome these impressive medical students from around the country to the league this season,” NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said in a statement. “The league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative this season demonstrates a strong interest in sports medicine from diverse and under-represented medical students and is indicative of our clubs’ commitment to diversity in all facets of the game.”

NFL teams participating in this year’s cohort include the Carolina Panthers; Chicago Bears; Cincinnati Bengals; Cleveland Browns; Dallas Cowboys; Denver Broncos; Detroit Lions; Houston Texans; Indianapolis Colts; Jacksonville Jaguars; Kansas City Chiefs; Las Vegas Raiders; Los Angeles Chargers; Los Angeles Rams; Miami Dolphins; Minnesota Vikings; New England Patriots; New Orleans Saints; New York Giants; New York Jets; Philadelphia Eagles; Pittsburgh Steelers; San Francisco 49ers; Seattle Seahawks; Tampa Bay Buccanners; Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders.

Students will spend one month with their teams, observing and participating in the care of NFL players and working directly with orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians, and athletic trainers to gain medical knowledge and be exposed to patient care in sports medicine.

Additionally, students will become familiar with return-to-play guidelines and on-field treatment. By the end of their rotations, participating medical students will understand all facets of care provided to NFL players from orthopedic primary care and athletic training perspectives.

“We are incredibly excited to participate in the second year of such an impactful and important diversity program,” NFLPS President and San Francisco 49ers head team physician Timothy McAdams, MD, said. “Mentorship is a critical component of recruiting students into our field, so we’re thrilled to immerse more talented medical students with diverse backgrounds into the NFL clubs’ medical communities. We’re all looking forward to watching this program continue to grow and impact more medical students in years to come.”

