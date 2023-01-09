 NFL Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returns to Buffalo

FILE PHOTO: Jan 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A scoreboard message in support of injured Buffalo Bills and former Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin is shown during the first half between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Virginia Cavaliers basketball teams at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Hamlin spent the last week said he traveled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

“I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William Knight told reporters.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

