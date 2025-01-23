Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Football Executive Admits NFL Does Not Allow Teams To Post On Bluesky 'Well, right now we’re not allowed to. We had an account briefly on Bluesky but the league asked us to take it down,' says the executive







On a recent podcast, an executive with the New England Patriots revealed that the NFL does not allow teams to use the X alternative social platform, Bluesky, and was told not to engage on the site.

According to Awful Announcing, while appearing on an episode of Patriots Unfiltered, Fred Kirsch, the host of the show who is also the VP of content for Kraft Sports & Entertainment/New England Patriots, responded to an inquiry from a sports fan. Kirsch explained that a fan questioned when the team would incorporate the Bluesky platform as one of the platforms the NFL team uses.

“Please consider adding Bluesky to your social media outreach,” Kirsch read from the inquiry. “NFL content/engagement is growing there with folks like Mina Kimes leading the way.”

Kirsh explains that there was an active account on the platform until the NFL requested that it be taken down as it is not an approved social media platform for the league.

“Well, right now, we’re not allowed to. We had an account briefly on Bluesky, but the league asked us to take it down because it’s not an approved social media platform for the NFL yet.”

Kirsch did state that they will be using Bluesky once the NFL allows them to do so.

“So, we’re ready to go,” added Kirsch. “Whenever the league gives us the green light, we’ll get back on Bluesky.”

The media outlet stated that they reached out to both the NFL and Bluesky to inquire as to the reason the league is not allowing teams to have an account on the platform, but did not hear back from either company.

SB Nation reported that people have been leaving X due to the way Elon Mask has been running the platform since the purchase. Bluesky, which has seen a boost in new users in the past several months, now has 28 million users.

RELATED CONTENT: OPINION: Could Bluesky Have A Racism Problem?