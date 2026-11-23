photo credit: 2010_NFL_Draft_ESPN_set_.jpg: Marianne O'Leary derivative work: Delaywaves talk • contribs, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons Sports by Sidnee Michelle NFL Legend And ESPN Broadcaster Tom Jackson Dies At 75 Jackson spent 14 seasons with the Broncos before building a broadcasting career that helped define ESPN’s NFL coverage for nearly three decades.







Former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN analyst Tom Jackson, one of the most recognizable voices in professional football broadcasting, has died at 75, CNN reports.

Jackson died Friday, Nov. 20, his family confirmed to ESPN. His death was announced Sunday during ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” by longtime friend and broadcasting partner Chris Berman, according to the outlet. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Jackson spent 14 seasons with the Broncos before building a broadcasting career that helped define ESPN’s NFL coverage for nearly three decades.

A fourth-round selection in the 1973 NFL draft out of the University of Louisville, Jackson became a key member of Denver’s “Orange Crush” defense. He played in 191 regular-season games, earned three Pro Bowl selections, and helped lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 1977 season.

After retiring from football in 1986, Jackson joined ESPN in 1987 and became a fixture on “NFL Primetime” and “Sunday NFL Countdown.” His partnership with Berman became a defining feature of the network’s football programming.

“Tom was my best friend professionally and personally,” Berman said in a statement following Jackson’s death.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro also paid tribute to Jackson, recognizing his contributions to sports broadcasting and his influence on generations of football fans.

“He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans,” Pitaro said.

Jackson was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1992 and received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2015 for his contributions to sports broadcasting.

The Broncos honored Jackson in a statement, recognizing his leadership during the franchise’s early success and his lasting contributions to the organization.

Jackson retired from ESPN in 2016 but briefly returned in 2019 to reunite with Berman for a digital edition of “NFL Primetime.”

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Taylor and Morgan.

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