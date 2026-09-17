photo credit: 2019 Diamond Images/Getty Sports by Selena Hill Ryan Clark Launches “The Pivot Sports” After Being Fired From ESPN "The Pivot Sports with Ryan Clark" is a a weekly football show produced with NFL Films







Ryan Clark is proving that when one media door closes, another will open.

After being fired from ESPN back in July, the former NFL star and longtime ESPN analyst launched The Pivot Sports with Ryan Clark, a weekly digital football program, on September 14. Produced in partnership with NFL Films, the show brings Clark together with former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor to analyze the previous Sunday’s games. The show airs Mondays at 2 p.m. ET on The Pivot’s YouTube channel, which has nearly 1.5 million subscribers, and incorporates interviews and game breakdowns.

The launch comes roughly two months after ESPN ended Clark’s tenure at the network. Clark joined ESPN in 2015 and became a regular presence across NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter. He said he was informed of his departure during a commercial break on NFL Live in July. Rather than wait for another traditional network opportunity, Clark is leaning into a platform he and his co-hosts had already built.

“Here we are, guys. It’s Week 1. Fanbases still believe that this could be their season,” Clark said during the debut. “The Pivot’s tagline is ‘Accept, adjust and move forward.’ I’ve accepted where I am, I’ve adjusted my plan, and this is us moving forward.”

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety also made clear that the new venture is about more than simply replacing his former television role.

“I didn’t want to be a star, I didn’t want fame, I didn’t want attention,” Clark said. “I just really wanted to talk ball and watch film, break it down.”

For Clark, the business model is also personal.

“Most importantly, do it with people I love to be around,” he said. “So I got to thinking, how do I get back to that?”

Now, he has his answer.

In an instagram video, comedian KevOnStage stressed the importance of the Black community showing support for Clark’s new independent and self-funded show.

“We have to go out of our way to support him,” he said. “You’re going to have to subscribe to their YouTube page, subscribe to their Instagram page, and go out of your way to watch them.”

The move reflects a broader shift in sports media, where athletes and former players can build direct relationships with audiences through podcasts, YouTube, and other digital platforms rather than relying exclusively on legacy television networks.

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