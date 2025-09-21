NFL Player Mistakenly Caught In 2024 Shootout After Attackers Thought He Was Cocaine Swindler

Josh Reynolds, an NFL player for the New York Jets, was mistakenly caught in a 2024 shootout due to mistaken identity.

The case on the October incident revealed that the shooters initially mistook Reynolds as a man who they said scammed them out of $250,000 worth of cocaine. Reynolds was wounded in the shooting, getting shot in the back of the head and his leg. However, he recovered to continue playing in the NFL. Two of his friends at the scene also incurred injuries.

The current Jets star had a striking resemblance to the man who scammed the group, who decided to take action. According to court filings obtained by the Denver Post, seven adults involved in the shootout received attempted murder charges. One juvenile also earned a charge for their involvement.

Prosecutors stated how the group used four vehicles to follow Reynolds and his friends from a strip club Oct. 18. Lawyers called the move a “calculated and carefully coordinated assassination attempt,” as the group fired dozens of rounds at the current 30-year-old.

One of the main assailants, Burr Charlesworth, pleaded guilty to the crime and received a 10-year prison sentence. He said the group had a plan to “f-ck him up,” referring to the man they thought finessed them out of the pricy drug.

The wide receiver was with the Denver Broncos at the time of the shooting, but was later waived by the team. The NFL player has since signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Jets.

Reynolds has remained relatively mum about the traumatic incident, telling reporters in June that he “moved past” the ordeal.

“Yeah, life is precious, for sure,” expressed Reynolds during pre-season training. “But the more you’ve got to think about it, the more you’re just kind of reliving it… And so I’ve moved past it, I’m here in Jersey and ready to get going.”

Another adult involved in the case remains at-large.

RELATED CONTENT: Josh Reynolds, Denver Broncos Wide Receiver, Recovering From Strip Club Shooting