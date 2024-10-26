Sports by Mary Spiller Josh Reynolds, Denver Broncos Wide Receiver, Recovering From Strip Club Shooting Reynolds was struck in the back of the head and in the arm, but only sustained minor injuries.







According to a statement released by the NFL Denver Broncos, wide receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering from minor injuries after being shot in the back of the head and the arm when leaving a local strip club on Oct. 18.

The NFL team said in a statement, “Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

The veteran player was thankfully back in the Bronco’s practice facility shortly after the shooting, and his recovery is going so well that he is not slated to miss any additional playing time this season.

According to the Denver Post, Reynolds and another man at the strip club were followed from the location as they were leaving around 3 A.M.

Reynolds and the other victims told police that the two men began following them in vehicles after they drove off from Shotgun Willie’s and began shooting at them. The vehicles kept following them as they got onto Interstate 25 until they got out of their car and ran from it.

Soon after, police received a 911 call detailing that the driver of Reynolds’ vehicle had been shot. During the phone call, the caller stopped responding to dispatchers and emergency services described that it sounded like he was “running.”

The Denver Police Department responded to the scene and found three victims, one of which was Reynolds, who sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head and his arm. The second victim was shot in the back and another victim was injured by broken glass and also on scene.

The police statement detailed, “The two adult male victims were traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and they eventually stopped on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 25 north of Belleview Avenue. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have since confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Denver authorities identified, In a statement, 42-year-old Burr Charlesworth, 42, and 35-year-old Luis Mendoza as being under investigation for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in relation to the incident.

Fortunately, although the incident was traumatic for the wide receiver, Reynolds will be back on the football field soon.

