News by Kandiss Edwards Travis Hunter’s GPA Proves His Academic Commitment Is As Strong As His NFL Aspirations Travis Hunter's final GPA reveals he is who he thinks he is, a former student and rookie NFL player reaching for excellence.







Travis Hunter made his preseason debut Aug. 9. Commentators are dissecting the Jaguars wide-receiver and cornerback’s performance on the field. However, the release of the former University of Colorado student’s transcript has many talking about his play off the field, Fox reported.

He graduated in May 2025 with a degree in anthropology and a perfect 4.0 GPA. He finished his college career as the first player in Colorado history to be a unanimous First-Team All-American and First-Team Academic All-American. His first-team Academic All-America honors was earned for the second consecutive year.

His final GPA was revealed via X post.

The account @LockedOnBuffs captioned the post with praise for the athlete, “Travis Hunter is truly one of a kind.”

Travis Hunter is truly one of a kind



-Heisman Winner

-Biletnikoff Winner

-Hornung Award Winner (2X)

-4.0 GPA in 2/4 semesters at Colorado (over a 3.8 overall)

-Played 1,460 snaps in 2024 alone

-No. 2 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

-Playing both ways at NFL level 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GeNSjsYoPX — LockedOnBuffs (@LockedOnBuffs) August 11, 2025

Hunter’s university success does not come as a shock. In fall 2023, he posted a 4.0 GPA and followed that with a 3.908 GPA in spring 2024. His dedication to academic excellence earned him recognition alongside Colorado legends. Only he and Joe Romig have achieved First-Team All-America and Academic All-America honors in program history.

Since his exit from the university he has continued to see success. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his debut, he had 10 snaps on offense and eight on defense. Additionally, Hunter caught two passes for nine yards in his debut.

“I was a little nervous at first,” he said in a post-game conference. “After the first play, I was good.”

Head coach Liam Coen praised Hunter’s offensive instincts and option-route acumen, but stressed the need for more tape review on the defensive side. Coen remarked that Hunter “made a couple good catches on some option routes” and noted a missed tackle on defense.

Hunter’s unique combination of athleticism and academic discipline has already captured the spotlight. As the first true two-way player in recent NFL memory, he symbolizes a rare kind of potential.

Graduating with stellar grades and entering the NFL are only two in a list of celebrations for the star. Hunter is also celebrating his recent nuptials. In May 2025, Hunter married his girlfriend of three years, Leanna Lenee, in a lavish ceremony in Tennessee.

It appears positivity is following the rookie NFL player; hopefully it continues into the upcoming football season and beyond.

RELATED CONTENT: Travis Hunter Becomes First Non-Quarterback To Receive Entire NFL Signing Bonus Up Front