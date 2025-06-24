Travis Hunter Becomes First Non-Quarterback To Receive Entire NFL Signing Bonus Up Front

Travis Hunter is making history with his first NFL paycheck. The incoming rookie will become the first non-quarterback to receive his entire signing bonus up front.

Hunter inked the monumental contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the 22-year-old two-way player will get a huge chunk of his $46.65 million deal before he even plays a game.

As part of his finalized contract, Hunter will bring home his entire singing bonus of $30.57 million. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news on June 22 on X.

Travis Hunter officially signed his four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record—making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront. The deal… pic.twitter.com/3GUPghqHUJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2025

The fully guaranteed contract will pay out the rest of the funds across Hunter’s four years. Hunter already made his mark in college football, notably playing offensive and defensive positions at the University of Colorado. He intends to play as a wide receiver and cornerback for the upcoming season.

Hunter’s performance made him a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. The Jaguars selected him as the No. 2 pick in the first round. According to Sports Illustrated, the franchise had to give up even more to secure the chance to select Hunter. They made a trade with the Cleveland Browns, giving up their first, second, and fourth-round picks and their 2026 first-round pick.

Upon the news breaking, the Jaguars released a new interview with Hunter on his excitement for signing the historic deal.

“It’s a blessing,” explained Hunter on his intentions to explore the dual-position role. “I’m very excited to be at a place that they let go ahead, and let be myself and let me do what I do.”

The Jaguars hope this investment will lead to a return to the playoffs in the 2025 season, especially after not making it for the past two years. The team ended its 2024 season with a 4-13 record.

