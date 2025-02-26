Could A ‘Love Jones’ Sequel Be In The Works? Nia Long, Larenz Tate Discuss The Possibilities

With the recent announcement that Nia Long and Larenz Tate will host the 29th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) as ambassadors for the annual film fest, the audience still wonders and hopes that they will reprise their roles as Nina and Darius from their romantic movie, “Love Jones” which came out in 1997. While both actors have done so much since the iconic love story was told, the duo doesn’t look much older than when they filmed the project.

The couple reunited for a Walmart promotion over the holidays, reprising their roles as the couple, but in their later years, sharing thoughts as to what the couple would be doing now.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke to Long and Tate to discuss the possibility of an upcoming movie. Like fans of the movie, they are just as excited as we are about the possibility of it happening.

The two say they have remained friends all these years and would be excited about rehashing the roles that the public still questions them about, especially when they are out together.

“I think this is something the fans have been waiting for, for a very long time. Larenz and I have a shorthand with one another,” Long said. “We are like brother and sister, honestly. I mean, you guys see the characters in this romantic setting, but we really have a wonderful shorthand with one another that is timeless. And ‘Love Jones’ is one of my favorite films. Wherever I go where, wherever we are, everyone’s like, when are you guys gonna do something together? And it was so cool when Walmart asked to do this commercial.”

“It’s been really a joy to reunite with Nia,” Tate says. “Obviously, we continue on with our strong friendship in real life, but when we’re able to find moments like this man, it just feels so good, and we’ve tried many times to figure out what we can do, but this just seems seamless. This opportunity worked with Walmart, which is such a great brand and we were like this makes absolute sense. Let’s give our fans and the people that we consider family who’ve been supporting us for so many years a little peek into where Nina and Darius could be or where they are right now.”

Knowing that after the Walmart commercial came out last year, the audience would be clamoring to see Nina and Darius once again, they both knew that it should open the door for the possibility of rehashing the continuation of what may arguably be one of the best love stories seen on film. Tate speculates that it will place both actors in a better position when it comes to negotiations about doing a “Love Jones” sequel.

“That puts us in a position that we want to be in, to be able to create what that next thing is,” said Tate. “And so, with Nia being smart and creative and the incredible businesswoman that she is, I’d like to meet her on that same level. This will open up the doors for us to answer those questions after really, you know, after this, but we’re working on something.”

Long chimed in by thanking Walmart and saying, “We’re going to have lots of offers after this commercial; thank you, Walmart!”

She admits that of all the leading men she has shared the screen with, Tate is hands down her “favorite.”

Yet, both are excited about the opportunities that may come from reuniting for the Walmart commercial: possibly a television show, another film, a sequel, or maybe even a new story that reunites the two.

But, they did reveal a little tidbit that fans may not have been privy to. They both reunited for an upcoming movie about the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. Long plays the legend’s mother, Katherine Jackson, while Tate takes on the role of Motown Founder Berry Gordy.

Seeing the two of them on the screen together makes the audience want to see Nina and Darius soon. Hopefully, after the recent Walmart commercial, the upcoming ABFF in June, and then the Michael Jackson movie, tentatively scheduled to debut in October, may be enough to get the sequel to “Love Jones” going.

